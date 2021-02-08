Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow
Scientists announced on Sunday that the AstraZeneca vaccine provides low protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms from variant first discovered in South Africa.
In light of the findings, South Africa has put a hold on the rollout of the vaccine which was expected to start from next week.
Premier Winde says the developments come as a devastating blow for the country's economic recovery and efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to CapeTalk, the Western Cape premier says the third wave of Covid-19 infections might arrive before people are vaccinated.
Some experts are suggesting the third wave could take place around May or June this year.
Winde says local health authorities must investigate whether the AstraZeneca jab could be administered in conjunction with another stronger vaccine.
He's meeting with officials from medicines regulator Saphra later this week for guidance on the way forward with this vaccine.
The devastating news... is a massive blow to our economy and to our business confidence. The world is going to look at us slightly differently again.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It was devastating for me. We've had a lot of scrambling meetings this morning [to decide] what we do now. At the same time, we've got to make sure that we start mitigating the risk of wave three.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The back up is Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. I've got a meeting on Friday with Sahpra to find out what's in the pipeline.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Right now, it looks like the third wave is going to come before we're vaccinating. That's not where I want it to be.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Winde chat to Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1247847359641419776/photo/4
