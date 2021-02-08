W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'
Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, Dr Saadiq Kariem, talks to Lester Kiewit about the way forward now that the 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines have been put on hold due to the latest data showing 'disappointing' efficacy for mild and moderate Covid-19.
RELATED: 'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
RELATED: [EXPLAINER] Here are the facts - the good and bad - about AstraZeneca vaccine
Dr Kariem says everyone is disappointed at the results of the trial regarding AstraZeneca.
As Professor Mahdi pointed out last night the trial results are quite robust so we have to believe them, and it was only a 22% efficacy against mild disease.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
He says the province will be having meetings this week with the national department of health.
We are going to have to reset our strategy now, unfortunately. So we will make a decision this week what to do with the vaccines that we have taken into the country already.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
With loadshedding's return, he assures the public that the Western Cape Health Department has generator capacity to ensure vaccine refrigeration storage remains uninterrupted.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint2003/halfpoint200300014/142138470-infected-patient-in-quarantine-lying-in-bed-in-hospital-coronavirus-concept-.jpg
