Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message'
Malema joined former president Jacob Zuma for a tea party on Friday but he has refused to publicly divulge details of the meeting.
It's understood that Zuma's scheduled appearance before the state capture commission next week may have been on the agenda, among other things.
RELATED: Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma
Malema was accompanied by Advocate Dali Mpofu and Zuma's allies in the ANC, Tony Yengeni and Mzwandile Masina at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla.
The group of politicians has been described as the coalition of the wounded, reports Eyewitness News politics journalist Tshidi Madia.
[In Pictures]: The CIC @Julius_S_Malema at the Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma’s Homestead in Nkandla, having TEA. pic.twitter.com/1JzFNz2lIw— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 5, 2021
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
The meeting was arranged shortly after Zuma announced that he plans to defy a Constitutional Court order for him to return to the state capture commission on Monday 15 February.
Madia argues that the meeting was a strategic gathering aimed at sending a message to political rivals within the governing party.
RELATED: WATCH: Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
These are not isolated incidents... Politics doesn't function that way. Nothing happens at random... A lot of things are calculated.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
I kept saying on Friday that this meeting is the message; the fact that these people can find one another is a very big message to those who think they are driving out a particular faction in the ANC and some who see themselves as the coalition of the wounded.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
The fact that Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema can get together, I think, has frightened some people.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
