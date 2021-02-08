Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job





The suspect was arrested for drug dealing at work last week after officers received a tip-off about the employee's illegal ‘side hustle’.

When the manager gave permission for a search operation, the employee was found in possession of four Ziploc bags of tik, and 11 units of heroin.

He was taken into custody and detained at Grassy Park SAPS.

The suspect is one of 164 arrests made by local law enforcement agencies in the last week, according to the City of Cape Town.

The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, has thanked members of the public for blowing the whistle on crime in the city.

We receive numerous tip-offs from the public, resulting in arrests like this one. I commend those residents who contribute meaningfully to the fight against crime, often at great personal risk. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town