Tragedy: 4 boys drown after falling into hole under N2 bridge





The bodies of four boys who drowned while playing under the N2 bridge at Borchards Quarry Road close to Nyanga on Monday have been retrieved by emergency crews.

Rescue teams worked throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning to save the boys who fell into a hole near the N2/Borcherds Quarry intersection.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were playing on sand dunes, which caved in on them.

A call was placed to emergency teams at 15:10 according to the City's fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

ANC ward councillor Khaya Yozi was on the scene on Monday evening, he told that the area had been used as a recreational space for local youth for a number of years.

“We never imagined that it could be such a danger. We don’t know how this bridge was built and that it was so hollow inside,”.

The EFF is calling for a full investigation into the tragedy.

[SCENE RIGHT NOW]

Search operations are still continuing near the N2/ Borcherds Quarry intersection where minors fell into a hole on Monday afternoon. The body of a 3rd boy was recovered at 21:01.



There are reports of a 4th person being unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/MVCyZxH9Iw — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 8, 2021

At approximately 02:21 this morning, the body of a fourth boy was discovered. https://t.co/0kDhUG6pgh — Veve (@LudidiVelani) February 9, 2021

At the time of publication, the N2 remained closed inbound at the R300, and the north and southbound link onto the N2 from the R300 was also closed.

Speaking to CapeTalk, the City of Cape Town's Alderman JP Smith explained that the road was closed over fears its surface had been compromised as part of the rescue operation.

Emergency teams were forced to dig a tunnel parallel to the one the boys had fallen into during attempts to resuce the youngsters.