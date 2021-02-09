Tragedy: 4 boys drown after falling into hole under N2 bridge
The bodies of four boys who drowned while playing under the N2 bridge at Borchards Quarry Road close to Nyanga on Monday have been retrieved by emergency crews.
Rescue teams worked throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning to save the boys who fell into a hole near the N2/Borcherds Quarry intersection.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were playing on sand dunes, which caved in on them.
A call was placed to emergency teams at 15:10 according to the City's fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
ANC ward councillor Khaya Yozi was on the scene on Monday evening, he told that the area had been used as a recreational space for local youth for a number of years.
“We never imagined that it could be such a danger. We don’t know how this bridge was built and that it was so hollow inside,”.
The EFF is calling for a full investigation into the tragedy.
[SCENE RIGHT NOW]— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 8, 2021
Search operations are still continuing near the N2/ Borcherds Quarry intersection where minors fell into a hole on Monday afternoon. The body of a 3rd boy was recovered at 21:01.
There are reports of a 4th person being unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/MVCyZxH9Iw
At approximately 02:21 this morning, the body of a fourth boy was discovered. https://t.co/0kDhUG6pgh— Veve (@LudidiVelani) February 9, 2021
At the time of publication, the N2 remained closed inbound at the R300, and the north and southbound link onto the N2 from the R300 was also closed.
Speaking to CapeTalk, the City of Cape Town's Alderman JP Smith explained that the road was closed over fears its surface had been compromised as part of the rescue operation.
Emergency teams were forced to dig a tunnel parallel to the one the boys had fallen into during attempts to resuce the youngsters.
More from Local
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know
Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.Read More
'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill.Read More
Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai
The male baboon which was spotted roaming around the Tokai urban area last week has been captured and safely returned to its troop.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity'
The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw says plans to regulate choices regarding alcohol threaten the rights of consumersRead More
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby
Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi.Read More
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.Read More
Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow
Premier Alan Winde says he's devastated by the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective against the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant.Read More
[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance
The protest organiser accused of assaulting a journalist at Fish Hoek beach made a dramatic appearance at the Simon's Town Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.Read More
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...Read More