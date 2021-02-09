'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
Nedbank incentivised tarnished financial services company Regiments Capital to flog its products to public sector clients that Regiments was compelled to advise impartially, investigations by Susan Comrie and Sam Sole (amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism) show.
Nedbank and Regiments Capital made hundreds of millions of rands in this way, said Comrie.
RELATED: State Capture: The case against Nedbank by Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane – Daily Maverick
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Comrie.
Most people in South Africa associate Regiments Capital with the plunder of Transnet to the benefit of the Guptas.
However, said Comrie, “before it was Regiments and the Guptas, it was Regiments and the ANC”.
Nedbank sent a letter to Whitfield saying they are not yet ready to talk, but they did give a statement saying they cannot be held accountable for misdeeds by Regiments Capital.
The bank stopped talking to amaBhungane after 2018.
Most people think of Regiments Capital as a fund that took a lot of money out of Transnet in partnership with McKinsey and then passed that on to Gupta-linked companies… But before it was Regiments and the Guptas, it was Regiments and the ANC…Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
We see it over and over… Nedbank is the bank chosen for municipal deals and state-owned entities. And Regiments collects a massive fee in the process.Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Regiments acted as advisors to state-owned entities and municipalities. They had a duty to serve the interest of the client… Nedbank took a fee… but clients were often unaware [about the fee, despite funding it] … In some instances, Regiments would take a fee from the client and from Nedbank…Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
It’s the essence of wilful blindness [on the part of Nedbank] … They chose not to see… There were red flags in the very first transaction… By 2012, we had published articles… spooking Nedbank. They considered terminating the relationship, but for whatever reason, they carried on…Susan Comrie, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31775270_businessman-sitting-on-a-bench-three-times-covering-his-ears-eyes-and-mouth.html?term=see%2Bno%2Bevil&vti=nkbq08n7ca36ravqy0-1-4
More from Business
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey
The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'
John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.Read More
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors
The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?
SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity.Read More
More from Local
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know
Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.Read More
'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill.Read More
Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai
The male baboon which was spotted roaming around the Tokai urban area last week has been captured and safely returned to its troop.Read More
Tragedy: 4 boys drown after falling into hole under N2 bridge
Tragedy has struck the community of Nyanga following the deaths of four boys who fell into a hole under the N2 bridge.Read More
'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity'
The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw says plans to regulate choices regarding alcohol threaten the rights of consumersRead More
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby
Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi.Read More
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.Read More
Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow
Premier Alan Winde says he's devastated by the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective against the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant.Read More
[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance
The protest organiser accused of assaulting a journalist at Fish Hoek beach made a dramatic appearance at the Simon's Town Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.Read More
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...Read More