[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have taken home the silverware at Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, but it was American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Warren 'Wawa' Snipe who emerged the real winner following his performance of the American national anthem.
Hearing-impaired Snipes, who is a seasoned Hip-Hop performer, delighted fans with his passionate performance of The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game, with many declaring him to be the real star of the show.
"He's so full of joy that it gives me goosebumps. Love Warren Snipes" Tweeted one Twitter user, while @MissVRock felt Snipes' performance topped the one being sung by soul singer Jazmine Sullivan and country musician Eric Church.
"Warren Snipes national anthem was better than the one sung." she wrote.
“Known affectionately by many as Wawa, he has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as ‘Hip Hop through deaf eyes,’ says the National Association of the Deaf.
Surely best performance ever (yes including Nippy) of the Star Spangled Banner? Amazing @diphopwawa, simply amazing. #asl #wawa #SuperBowl https://t.co/M58UG2xiPL— Sara-Jayne Makwala King (@thisisSJKing) February 8, 2021
Following his performance, Snipe himself took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the 'amazing experience'.
Finally on the plane. What an amazing experience and I’m grateful to @NAD1880 for that. Now I can sleep... on the plane! Only had 30 mins sleep! Since when I became a night owl!?! OY!🤣😉 #goinghome #grateful #SuperBowl #shosumluv— WAWA (@diphopwawa) February 8, 2021
"The Star Spangled Banner" is traditionally performed at sports games in the US and has previously been performed at the Super Bowl by singers including Gladys Knight, Demi Levato, Neil Diamond, Cher and Beyonce.
Click below to watch the much-acclaimed performance of the US national anthem ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl by singers Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.
Whitney Houston's 1991 version of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' is considered one of the best renditions of the anthem in history.
Houston recorded the song as a charity single to raise funds for soldiers and families of those involved in the[ ](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_War "Gulf War")Gulf War.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vswaT_KOZCw
