Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai





The City of Cape Town says the baboon was returned to his natal Tokai troop on Saturday after being captured by baboon rangers from NCC Environmental Services.

According to the City, the male baboon crossed the very busy M3 road on Friday and moved towards the suburb.

NCC Environmental Services, the company contracted to manage the City’s controversial urban baboon programme, returned the baboon to its natural habitat.

The City says local baboon rangers will continue monitoring the Tokai Troop following the incident.

NCC Environmental Services was appointed to deal with baboon matters in October last year after major public criticism about the handling of baboons in urban areas.

The previous contractor, Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS), came under fire for its baboon management practices.

The City’s urban baboon programme has faced severe public scrutiny in recent months over its treatment of the male chacma baboon SK11, affectionately known as Kataza.

Kataza's story made headlines for several months last year and culminated in his permanent move to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo last month.

Meanwhile, officials have urged Cape Town residents living near mountainous areas to store wheelie bins in a safe space; to enclose vegetable gardens and composting areas, and to not leave food out for pets to discourage opportunistic foraging.

Residents can phone the Baboon Hotline number 071 588 6540 for assistance.