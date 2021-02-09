'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids
The Midday Report presenter on CapeTalk, Lester Kiewit, used his influence for good. He challenged Sea Harvest and McCain SA to get on board after Sea Harvest replied to one of his tweets - and they took the bait.
Last week, Lester, the master of puns, replied to buddy Simon Orgill's tweet suggesting people propose at a local fish shop on Valentine's Day, with a comment, 'To hake and to hold, for batter or worse, in fishness and in health, until depths do us part.'
Sea Harvest tweeted back 'I do', 'I'm hooked on you'. So, Lester encouraged them to get real and put their money where their mouth is by donating to a worthy children's feeding scheme in Lavender hill - and they jumped on board bringing McCain SA along for the ride.
Lester connected the companies with Lavender Hill feeding schemes and last Friday they delivered frozen fish fingers, fishcakes, and chips which were cooked up and served to the children on Monday.
'McCain, thank you veggy veggy much. Sea Harvest, you got us hook, line, and sinker. Till nets time!' tweeted Lester after they helped feed some 2000 children in Lavender Hill.
A big thank you and much appreciation to @SeaHarvestSA and @McCainSA who have became #FriendsInYourFreezer for the approximate 2000 kids they helped feed in Lavender Hill. McCain, thank you veggy veggy much. Sea Harvest, you got us hook, line, and sinker.— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) February 8, 2021
Till nets time! 😃❤
How it started. pic.twitter.com/ocOcmWt7ot— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) February 8, 2021
How it's going. pic.twitter.com/gn6qUNgq3E— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) February 8, 2021
Source : Mark Nicholson
