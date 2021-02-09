Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:07
Parly briefing: Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
One SA urges MPs to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 12:15
SAPU on battle in crime intel.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:23
Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 12:27
4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Yozi
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 12:40
Government coming for child maintenance defaulters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 12:45
Why is the Tanzanian President refusing to acknowledge Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elinor Sisulu
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Travel -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture. 9 February 2021 11:27 AM
'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill. 9 February 2021 10:53 AM
Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai The male baboon which was spotted roaming around the Tokai urban area last week has been captured and safely returned to its troop... 9 February 2021 10:07 AM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren "Wawa" Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can't have a small minority living as if they are tourists here," says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know

9 February 2021 11:27 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
expiry date

Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.

The arrival of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India last week bought new hope for South Africa's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but the hope was short-lived.

Soon after the doses arrived it was revealed that their expiry date is in just a couple of months' time.

"Unfortunately, these vaccines came through with an expiry date in April, which we only identified upon arrival," said health department deputy director-general Anban Pillay.

However, officials are now waiting on a response from the Serum Institute of India where the vaccines were manufactured "for an extension of the date, if that's possible".

But the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan says all is not lost.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Tuesday she explained that the expiry date on Covid-19 vaccines is based on manufacturers only having six month's data to work with.

We have data for 6 months, but many vaccines last for longer, they stay stable for a year.

Mia Malan, Founding editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

But because the Covid vaccines are so new, we don't have data for 12 months because they haven't existed for 12 months.

Mia Malan, Founding editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

So even though it may say expiry date of April, that April expiry date could be postponed to May because we now have data that this vaccine says stable for longer than 6 months.

Mia Malan, Founding editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

I think it might have been a good idea to have asked before they sent the batch and find that out.

Mia Malan, Founding editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Listen below as Mia Malan explains Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates:




