City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers
There's been a string of robberies on Golden Arrow buses operating in Cape Town in recent weeks.
Many Golden Arrow bus commuters and drivers fear for their safety following the spike in muggings.
Buses have also been hijacked, stoned, and torched on several occasions.
RELATED: Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'
The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says SAPS needs to appoint a task team to deal with the attacks.
She estimates that there have been over 200 bus attacks in the last year.
Purchase says that the bus attacks as well as the ongoing train arson and vandalism point to an "onslaught against public transport" in Cape Town.
She's called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to make this a priority and "give public transport the urgency it requires".
The City is also currently in talks about reviving its dedicated transport enforcement unit through a joint partnership with other stakeholders, she tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies
What we need is an investigation. SAPS are overstretched. The detectives have caseloads which they can't manage. So it appears there is no real effort made to be investigating what is, in my opinion, an onslaught against public transport.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
There's no concerted effort to try and get to the bottom of this. We're asking that a dedicated unit be focused on trying to unpack the problem and the cause of these attacks.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We are now in talks with Golen Arrow and others around a possible model for them funding a contribution towards a transport enforcement unit operating in that [public transport] space.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
What I'm asking is that the Minister of Transport and Minister of Police get their act together and put public transport as a priority.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
