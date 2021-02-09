City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 12:23
Parliamentary oversight: The system is broken and major reforms are needed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Today at 12:27
4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Yozi
Today at 12:27
South Africa's updated 2021 school calendar – including new term dates- and an update on Matric Results.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.- with Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Government coming for child maintenance defaulters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Josephine Peta - Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and Constitutional Development
Today at 12:41
4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Why is the Tanzanian President refusing to acknowledge Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elinor Sisulu
Today at 12:45
Vaal Dam reaches 100% capacity.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Today is Safer Internet Day, and with the increase in the number of young students spending more time on the internet and their mobile phones from online schooling- there is a greater emphasis for parents and stakeholders to be more vigilant in protecting
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Natalie Du Preez - Marketing Manager Rabie Property Group
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Du Preez
Today at 13:40
Travel - Beach breaks with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - An app launched to recreate the Lift Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Theuns Venter
Ladien van Zyl
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia's cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William's work say about SA's art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers The City of Cape Town has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to appoint a dedicated team to investigate the ongoing bus attack... 9 February 2021 11:50 AM
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture. 9 February 2021 11:27 AM
'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill. 9 February 2021 10:53 AM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers

9 February 2021 11:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Felicity Purchase
City of Cape Town
Bus attacks
Golden Arrow bus attacks
GABS
bus safety

The City of Cape Town has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to appoint a dedicated team to investigate the ongoing bus attacks.

There's been a string of robberies on Golden Arrow buses operating in Cape Town in recent weeks.

Many Golden Arrow bus commuters and drivers fear for their safety following the spike in muggings.

Buses have also been hijacked, stoned, and torched on several occasions.

RELATED: Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'

The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says SAPS needs to appoint a task team to deal with the attacks.

She estimates that there have been over 200 bus attacks in the last year.

Purchase says that the bus attacks as well as the ongoing train arson and vandalism point to an "onslaught against public transport" in Cape Town.

She's called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to make this a priority and "give public transport the urgency it requires".

The City is also currently in talks about reviving its dedicated transport enforcement unit through a joint partnership with other stakeholders, she tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies

What we need is an investigation. SAPS are overstretched. The detectives have caseloads which they can't manage. So it appears there is no real effort made to be investigating what is, in my opinion, an onslaught against public transport.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

There's no concerted effort to try and get to the bottom of this. We're asking that a dedicated unit be focused on trying to unpack the problem and the cause of these attacks.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

We are now in talks with Golen Arrow and others around a possible model for them funding a contribution towards a transport enforcement unit operating in that [public transport] space.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

What I'm asking is that the Minister of Transport and Minister of Police get their act together and put public transport as a priority.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




More from Local

Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know

9 February 2021 11:27 AM

Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.

Read More arrow_forward

'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids

9 February 2021 10:53 AM

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill.

Read More arrow_forward

Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai

9 February 2021 10:07 AM

The male baboon which was spotted roaming around the Tokai urban area last week has been captured and safely returned to its troop.

Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

9 February 2021 8:54 AM

For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.

Read More arrow_forward

Tragedy: 4 boys drown after falling into hole under N2 bridge

9 February 2021 8:43 AM

Tragedy has struck the community of Nyanga following the deaths of four boys who fell into a hole under the N2 bridge.

Read More arrow_forward

'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity'

9 February 2021 7:03 AM

The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw says plans to regulate choices regarding alcohol threaten the rights of consumers

Read More arrow_forward

Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby

8 February 2021 5:46 PM

Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi.

Read More arrow_forward

W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'

8 February 2021 1:56 PM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.

Read More arrow_forward

Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow

8 February 2021 1:25 PM

Premier Alan Winde says he's devastated by the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective against the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

8 February 2021 12:05 PM

The protest organiser accused of assaulting a journalist at Fish Hoek beach made a dramatic appearance at the Simon's Town Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know

Local

Parliament should hold president more accountable, UCT professor tells Zondo

9 February 2021 12:33 PM

Plans to reopen SA land borders at an advanced stage - Border Management Agency

9 February 2021 11:49 AM

Trauma cases in Gauteng hospitals spike again after alcohol sales ban lifted

9 February 2021 11:04 AM

