Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special
Rovos Rail is a success story 31 years in the making.
In 1989, Rohan Vos – a vintage car enthusiast – bought a few old train cars at an auction and started Rovos Rail.
Today, Rovos Rail’s Pride of Africa is billed as the most luxurious in the world.
Kieno Kammies asked Vos to tell the story of his train, and how he has dealt with the many challenges on route to becoming what it is today.
Right now, says Vos, there are many specials - for South Africans only - such as the "two-for-the-price-of-one" this coming weekend and an enticing Valentine's Day offering.
Kammies and Vos also spoke about how rail [not luxury rail] could boost the South African economy, if only it was not so dysfunctional.
Listeners called in, many gushing about Rovos Rail while lamenting the state of the country's railway system.
"I really wished we had functional railways between Port Elizabeth and Cape Town," said one listener.
"My wish is for a functioning railway system."
"Rovos Rail makes my heart sing!" said another.
"I really wished the likes of Prasa and Transnet gave more private businesses an opportunity."
"We had a very good [long-distance] railway system - perhaps the best in the world," said another listener.
By the end of 1994, we were going along smartly… working madly… We’ve never looked back, except for now.Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
Private enterprise wasn’t encouraged to use rail. That was a mistake…Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
Does the road truck pay a tariff? No, it doesn’t… It’s not a level playing ground. Rail is undeniably cheaper than road… I would not have allowed road trucks to steal rail’s business…Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
The railway system has become very inefficient… vandalism and theft of copper cable – a horrific problem… So, you go back to the road.Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
I spoke out against the separation of Prasa and Transnet freight rail – of course, I was ignored… I was horrified, knowing what went on… I hope one day they will amalgamate again…Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
There’s lots of room for private enterprise on the railway system… We’ve grown from 20 people in 1994 to 480 before Covid struck…Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
Bus travel became a big industry when rail failed…Rohan Vos, founder - Rovos Rail
Listen to the tale of Rovos Rail in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149032146_pretoria-south-africa-october-01-2009-rovos-rail-steam-train-and-driver.html?term=rovos%2Brail&vti=lw80drcx9i7u9k8th2-1-2
