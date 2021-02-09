Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved that Cape Town does not fall short of bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.
Catch the CapeTalk Brain contestants battle it out.
The Dis-Chem Junior Brain
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
More from Enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and make 2021 about winning!
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes
25 January 2021 10:15 AM
Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.Read More