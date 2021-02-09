'Children are playing in graveyards' - Nyanga ward councillor





More details are emerging about the tragic deaths of four boys who died after falling into a hole under a bridge on the N2 close to Nyanga

The children were playing on a sand embankment at the intersection of the N2 highway and Borchards Quarry intersect.

Rescue teams were alerted on Monday afternoon after the embankment collapsed, burying the youngsters.

Following an all-night rescue operation, officials on Tuesday morning confirmed that the bodies of all four boys had been recovered.

After meeting with the boy's family on Tuesday morning, Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi joined Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Yozi says the families identified the bodies of the children on Tuesday morning.

The families are shocked and distraught. Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor - City of Cape Town

The tragedy speaks to the broader issue of a lack of recreational areas and open spaces in the country says Midday Report host Lester Kiewit.

"It's a particular concern in Nyanga which is a very dense, mixed, informal built-up area, there is very little open space for children to play", he says.

Yozi says there are very few areas in the local community where children can play safely.

We only have the community hall and we've got Millers Camp Sports Field, which by design was not a sports field but a detention pond. Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor - City of Cape Town

Yozi says the transformation from detention pond to recreational area of Millers Camp Sports Field meant that there was somewhere for young people to play, but says the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that is no longer possible.

Because of Covid they cannot access it and play there. Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor - City of Cape Town

The same goes for Millers Camp Community Hall, we used to have after-school programmes, all of these have been suspended because of Covid regulations. Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor - City of Cape Town

Yozi says even Gugulethu Cemetary has become a make-shift playground for youth in the local area.

Children are playing alongside the graveyard - some community members don't like it because tombstones are being broken. Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor - City of Cape Town

