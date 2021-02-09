New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances





The department will soon implement a new system using various online databases and "information hubs" to track and trace parents who refuse to pay child maintenance.

It plans to use CIPC company registrations, cell numbers registered with network service providers, credit bureau info, vehicle registrations, and other paper trails to find maintenance defaulters.

The department's Josephine Peta says the new system will help the courts finalise more cases and assess the finances of those errant parents who should be paying child support.

"Please take care of your child. If not, we will get ahold of you one way or another and make you accountable", Peta warns.

We are planning to introduce a holistic track and trace system in order for us to firstly track and trace defaulters, and thereafter secure their attendance at court.

The system will assist us in terms of tracking their whereabouts and securing their attendance at court to finalise the maintenance cases.

Secondly, it will also assist in tracking and tracing their assets as well as determining their financial position. Some people don't want to be found, they hide their assets and income very well.

Please pay your maintenance. Please take care of your child. If not, we will get ahold of you one way or another and make you accountable.

Meanwhile, Felicity Guest, the founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa (CMDSA) says while the plans look good on paper, it remains to be seen whether they will be practically implemented.

Guest adds that these measures should have been rolled out long ago because changes to the Maintenance Amendment Act were signed off by the previous government administration and promulgated in 2018.

This should in fact already have been happening for the last three years. Having said that, I welcome all steps taken to improve what already is. Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

This is the lived experience of most women: We have all of these wonderful things in place but it does not materialise into reality. Felicity Guest, Founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

