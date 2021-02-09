Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election





South African politics is rapidly changing.

Disillusioned voters are responding and turning away from the major political parties.

In recent local government by-elections, major parties either barely held on to their voters while in some places they lost considerable support to small, fringe parties or community-led civic organisations.

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Maimane is urging Members of Parliament to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill.

He is building a movement of independent candidates, ready to stand in elections.

What we have isn’t working. People are getting away with corruption. People are not doing their jobs. If you ran a poll on this radio station, I bet you half the listeners don’t even know who their member of parliament is – it’s not working! Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

Let’s give power back to the people! … We have to get independents… so that if someone loots or doesn’t deliver, we can fire them! Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

What One South Africa Movement is doing… is making sure we have the best candidates available for 2024… Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement

I respond to all the frequently asked questions about how #OneSA seeks to support independent candidates in 2021. https://t.co/VK7V6KNcXt — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 8, 2021