Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
South African politics is rapidly changing.
Disillusioned voters are responding and turning away from the major political parties.
In recent local government by-elections, major parties either barely held on to their voters while in some places they lost considerable support to small, fringe parties or community-led civic organisations.
RELATED: DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa Movement.
Maimane is urging Members of Parliament to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill.
He is building a movement of independent candidates, ready to stand in elections.
What we have isn’t working. People are getting away with corruption. People are not doing their jobs. If you ran a poll on this radio station, I bet you half the listeners don’t even know who their member of parliament is – it’s not working!Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
Let’s give power back to the people! … We have to get independents… so that if someone loots or doesn’t deliver, we can fire them!Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
What One South Africa Movement is doing… is making sure we have the best candidates available for 2024…Mmusi Maimane, leader - One South Africa Movement
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Today is a crucial day for South Africa. #DirectElectionsBill #VoteDirect. pic.twitter.com/7SIqE9eN8B— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 9, 2021
Find out more in the link below.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 8, 2021
I respond to all the frequently asked questions about how #OneSA seeks to support independent candidates in 2021. https://t.co/VK7V6KNcXt
More from Local
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester
Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the various alcohol bans.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigger development.Read More
New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found.Read More
'Children are playing in graveyards' - Nyanga ward councillor
'We are lacking facilities for our children to play' says Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi on The Midday Report...Read More
City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers
The City of Cape Town has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to appoint a dedicated team to investigate the ongoing bus attacks.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know
Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.Read More
'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill.Read More
Rangers closely monitoring troop after male baboon found roaming around Tokai
The male baboon which was spotted roaming around the Tokai urban area last week has been captured and safely returned to its troop.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
More from Politics
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different from previous years.Read More
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message'
It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Zuma faction.Read More
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.Read More
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'
John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.Read More
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?
It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.Read More
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma
EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president.Read More
ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears
This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament’s failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked ministers.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
More from Opinion
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special
Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'
Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?Read More
More from Elections
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.Read More
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More