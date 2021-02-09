Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now





The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s book, “The Upside of Down” has sold 10 000 copies, and counting.

The first edition came out before the pandemic.

Now there is a paperback edition – available at good bookstores - with new content to update the book for a Covid-19-smashed world.

Description of "The Upside of Down"

In a world shaped by Covid-19 and characterised by fake news, manipulated feeds of information and divisive social-media agendas, it is easy to believe that our time is the most challenging in human history.

It is just not true.

It is a time of extraordinary opportunity.

But only if you have the right mindset and attitude.

Fear of the future breeds inaction and leads to strategic paralysis.

Problem-solvers thrive in chaotic and uncertain times because they act to change their future.

Winners recognise that in a world of growing uncertainty, you need to resort to actions on things you can control.

A robust mindset is the one common characteristic Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how South Africa’s billionaires and start-up mavericks think differently.

They do not ignore risk or hope that problems will go away.

They constantly measure, manage, consider, and weigh up opportunities in a tumultuous sea of uncertainty and find ways around obstacles.

If, as Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller suggests, the stories we tell affect economic outcomes, then we need to tell different stories amidst the noise and haste of a rapidly evolving world.

Author Details

Bruce Whitfield is an award-winning financial journalist.

His daily “The Money Show” on 702 and Cape Talk is compulsory listening for anyone who wants to know what is happening in the political economy.

Whitfield presents “Taking Stock” on eNCA and is a contributing editor at the Financial Mail.

He thrives on challenging audiences to think differently about the risks and challenges posed by the complex South African environment.