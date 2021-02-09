Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
The rumours are not true. The old Ratanga Junction property is not being developed into some type of "waterworld" or water-themed amusement park.
Instead, the Rabie Property Group is developing a new mixed-use scheme called Bridgewater One.
The new precinct will feature an outdoor space, called Ratanga Park, with a similar look and feel to the Green Point Urban Park.
The development will include a public park with tranquil greenery and a new lake area.
Excavation is currently underway at Ratanga Park in order to create a water body to hold 16400 square metres of existing groundwater.
The existing Century City canals will be connected with the newly shaped water body which will be open for canoers and stand-up paddlers, says Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group.
There will be winding pathways, benches, bridges, and other landscape features to create the new public area and "green lung" in Century City, she explains.
Free access will be open to both Bridgewater One residents and visitors to the park.
Du Preez chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about what Capetonians can expect from the space which is expected to open later this year.
It's a huge job to excavate what's necessary to create this park, which is at the heart of a larger development around it.Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group
The water park, in essence, will be the heart of about another 82,000 square metres of development.Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group
Century City's veins as it were are the kilometers of canals that run through the precinct and Intaka Island... We wanted to, on the other side of Century City, create an extensive water body that connects with these existing canals.Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group
It's essentially a green open space adjacent to a waterbody in the theme of Green Point Park where you have pause areas, pathways, bridges.. and it's free access to the public as well.Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group
It will also become part of our park run route... Our canoe clubs will be able to use the canals and the waterbody, and so will the stand-up paddling clubs.Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.rabie.co.za/
