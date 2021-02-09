Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'





There are two weeks to go before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers this year's Budget Speech.

Mboweni has continued the tradition first started by former minister Trevor Manuel, to ask the public for tips.

Budget 2021 Tips for MoF. pic.twitter.com/oAjl0Mp3RX — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 28, 2021

After the disastrous financial fallout of successive alcohol bans, South African Breweries (SAB) has responded with a social media campaign of its own.

The message: Please tax beer responsibly.

SAB says it is already playing its part by committing to promoting responsible consumption.

With the 3rd alcohol ban behind us, we're challenged with stabilising the beer value chain. Leading up to the 24 Feb budget speech, we have #TipsForMoF to #TaxBeerResponsibly, any excise tax increase will affect the sustainability of the industry and economy #ResponsibleTogether pic.twitter.com/jBZngXjbsw — SABreweries (@SABreweries) February 3, 2021

The tactic is quite interesting - using that 'responsibility' common thought that the government has been pushing like mad and applying it not only in the one direction which is consumption, but in the other direction which is taxation. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's quite clear to most people that a campaign like this, an apparent campaign aimed at an audience of one - Tito Mboweni - is unlikely to add anything more to the argument that the liquor companies have with the government... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... because they have fantastic communication channels. They may at times be a bit heated but if any of the liquor producers, not just SAB, want to get a message across to the government they don't have to spend vast amounts of money in conventional media to do so. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

SAB seem to be trying to get their own customers on their side with the campaign, says Rice.

The ads also make it clear that a future beer price increase would be due to taxation and not because of the manufacturer.

