Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Want To Study In America? EducationUSA Is Here To Help
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alice King - EducationUSA adviser
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'

9 February 2021 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Budget speech
Bruce Whitfield
South African Breweries
SAB
Advertising
Beer
Sin tax
Andy Rice
branding
taxes
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor industry
#TipsForMoF

Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.

There are two weeks to go before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers this year's Budget Speech.

Mboweni has continued the tradition first started by former minister Trevor Manuel, to ask the public for tips.

After the disastrous financial fallout of successive alcohol bans, South African Breweries (SAB) has responded with a social media campaign of its own.

The message: Please tax beer responsibly.

SAB says it is already playing its part by committing to promoting responsible consumption.

The tactic is quite interesting - using that 'responsibility' common thought that the government has been pushing like mad and applying it not only in the one direction which is consumption, but in the other direction which is taxation.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's quite clear to most people that a campaign like this, an apparent campaign aimed at an audience of one - Tito Mboweni - is unlikely to add anything more to the argument that the liquor companies have with the government...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... because they have fantastic communication channels. They may at times be a bit heated but if any of the liquor producers, not just SAB, want to get a message across to the government they don't have to spend vast amounts of money in conventional media to do so.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

SAB seem to be trying to get their own customers on their side with the campaign, says Rice.

The ads also make it clear that a future beer price increase would be due to taxation and not because of the manufacturer.

Listen to Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show:




9 February 2021 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Budget speech
Bruce Whitfield
South African Breweries
SAB
Advertising
Beer
Sin tax
Andy Rice
branding
taxes
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
liquor industry
#TipsForMoF

More from Business

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments

9 February 2021 6:52 PM

Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special

9 February 2021 11:43 AM

Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

9 February 2021 8:54 AM

For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey

8 February 2021 10:55 AM

The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'

5 February 2021 4:56 PM

John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders

5 February 2021 1:27 PM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester

9 February 2021 7:12 PM

Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the various alcohol bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments

9 February 2021 6:52 PM

Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site

9 February 2021 4:40 PM

Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigger development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances

9 February 2021 2:43 PM

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election

9 February 2021 1:27 PM

The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Children are playing in graveyards' - Nyanga ward councillor

9 February 2021 1:14 PM

'We are lacking facilities for our children to play' says Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi on The Midday Report...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers

9 February 2021 11:50 AM

The City of Cape Town has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to appoint a dedicated team to investigate the ongoing bus attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine expiry dates: What you need to know

9 February 2021 11:27 AM

Bhekisisa's Mia Malan explains why AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have an expiry date of just 6 months from manufacture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids

9 February 2021 10:53 AM

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit got Sea harvest and McCain SA on board to help feed 2000 children in Lavender Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

9 February 2021 5:57 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different from previous years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election

9 February 2021 1:27 PM

The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message'

8 February 2021 2:24 PM

It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Zuma faction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'

8 February 2021 1:56 PM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

8 February 2021 7:50 AM

Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

5 February 2021 6:27 PM

John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?

5 February 2021 3:09 PM

It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines

5 February 2021 2:47 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma

5 February 2021 11:40 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears

5 February 2021 10:18 AM

This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament’s failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election

9 February 2021 1:27 PM

The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special

9 February 2021 11:43 AM

Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

4 February 2021 3:21 PM

"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

4 February 2021 9:01 AM

"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'

3 February 2021 2:46 PM

Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

3 February 2021 8:54 AM

Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA