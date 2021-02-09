Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech
This year's Sona will take place on Thursday 11 February at 7pm with only 50 members of Parliament seated in the chamber, while the rest will connect online.
This is in order to meet the government's Covid-19 regulations laid out in the Disaster Management Act.
The hybrid event will be broadcast live but it will not feature any of the pomp and ceremony traditionally associated with Sona.
Political analyst Daniel Silke says this year's Sona address is a chance for Ramaphosa to set down the government's economic policy plans and provide clarity on the vaccine strategy after the AstraZeneca rollout was put on hold.
Silke says it's also an opportunity for Ramaphosa to address corruption that has been happening on his watch during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the historic Sona address. It's the government's chance to outline the year ahead and provide some sort of review.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
I do expect that, ultimately, for all of the words that are going to be contained in the speech, we are all still going to be looking for an update on the vaccines and Covid-19 itself as the paramount issue.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
What we need now is a message of reassurance from the president given the information that we all now digested about the AstraZeneca vaccine.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
Perhaps more than a payment issue, [South Africa needs] a timeline of vaccines that do work, like the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
We need a refreshed timeline from the president; a reassuring message that something is being done to offset the disappointment of the AstraZeneca issue. And then of course we need to look into the broader issues of economic growth in South Africa and, I might add, the third pandemic which is corruption.
Listen to Daniel Silke in conversation with Mike Wills:
More from Politics
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message'
It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Zuma faction.Read More
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy'
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps.Read More
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'
John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.Read More
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?
It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.Read More
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma
EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president.Read More
ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears
This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament’s failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked ministers.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More