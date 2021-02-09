Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech





This year's Sona will take place on Thursday 11 February at 7pm with only 50 members of Parliament seated in the chamber, while the rest will connect online.

This is in order to meet the government's Covid-19 regulations laid out in the Disaster Management Act.

The hybrid event will be broadcast live but it will not feature any of the pomp and ceremony traditionally associated with Sona.

Political analyst Daniel Silke says this year's Sona address is a chance for Ramaphosa to set down the government's economic policy plans and provide clarity on the vaccine strategy after the AstraZeneca rollout was put on hold.

Silke says it's also an opportunity for Ramaphosa to address corruption that has been happening on his watch during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the historic Sona address. It's the government's chance to outline the year ahead and provide some sort of review. Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

I do expect that, ultimately, for all of the words that are going to be contained in the speech, we are all still going to be looking for an update on the vaccines and Covid-19 itself as the paramount issue. Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

What we need now is a message of reassurance from the president given the information that we all now digested about the AstraZeneca vaccine. Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

Perhaps more than a payment issue, [South Africa needs] a timeline of vaccines that do work, like the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

We need a refreshed timeline from the president; a reassuring message that something is being done to offset the disappointment of the AstraZeneca issue. And then of course we need to look into the broader issues of economic growth in South Africa and, I might add, the third pandemic which is corruption.

