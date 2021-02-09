More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester
The winemaker spoke to Mike Wills about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the wine industry as well as the latest harvest season.
It's estimated that the industry is still stuck with a surplus stock of 280 million to 300 million litres of wine.
Forrester says many wine producers are offering great deals to try and get the unsold wine off their hands as they harvest a new wine grape crop.
There's bulk in the marketplace, there are bottles in the marketplace. It's really a great time to go out and get some wine. People are offering some really keen deals... everybody needs to move some wine.Ken Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
People are very keen to get back into it, we've seen people specifically buying wine by the cases... They used to come in and get a couple of bottles, now their taking a couple of cases.Ken Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
People are generally starting to stock up that home cellar which has become a reality. That space under the stairs or grannies cupboardKen Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
We've got a beautiful crop sitting on the vines... It's a great-looking vintage out there just with a slight hangover - no pun intended - of last year's stock which we've still not cleared.Ken Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
So generally people still have a lot of wine from last year that has still not been sold due to lockdown. It's difficult to truly appreciate the beauty of this wonderful crop when we really need a little more time to get rid of what we've got.Ken Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
We're led to believe from industry sources that we're sitting on about 300 million litres surplus.Ken Forrester, Owner - Ken Forrester Wines
Listen to Ken Forrester chat to Mike Wills:
