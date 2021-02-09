Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Want To Study In America? EducationUSA Is Here To Help
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alice King - EducationUSA adviser
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business innovation
Knife Capital
Keet Van Zyl
venture capital
seed capital
Knife Fund

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

Knife Capital says its mission is to accelerate the international expansion of African innovation-driven businesses "by leveraging knowledge, networks and funding".

The venture capital investment manager is now busy raising over R738 million ($50 million) to invest directly into the expansion of qualifying South African companies.

It describes these as "breakout companies that achieved a product/market fit, thereby filling a critical follow-on funding gap".

© Juan Pablo Gonzalez/123rf.com 

Bruce Whitfield interviews Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.

He says Knife Fund III continues the trend of backing South Africa's innovators, now on home soil.

We are approaching the first close, which is a $30 million mark... It's happening!

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

You have to look at it in the context of an ecosystem. It's bigger than Knife Capital.... The venture capital space in South Africa is built on the shoulders of super-angel investors...

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

We have some fantastic world-beating tech companies - look at the likes of Aerobotics... Clickatell... Yoko...

Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

Visit the Knife Capital website for more info or send an email to invest@knifecap.com.

Listen to the interview with van Zyl in the audioclip below:


This article first appeared on 702 : New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa




