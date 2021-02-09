



Knife Capital says its mission is to accelerate the international expansion of African innovation-driven businesses "by leveraging knowledge, networks and funding".

The venture capital investment manager is now busy raising over R738 million ($50 million) to invest directly into the expansion of qualifying South African companies.

It describes these as "breakout companies that achieved a product/market fit, thereby filling a critical follow-on funding gap".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Keet van Zyl, Knife Capital co-founder and partner.

He says Knife Fund III continues the trend of backing South Africa's innovators, now on home soil.

We are approaching the first close, which is a $30 million mark... It's happening! Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

You have to look at it in the context of an ecosystem. It's bigger than Knife Capital.... The venture capital space in South Africa is built on the shoulders of super-angel investors... Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

We have some fantastic world-beating tech companies - look at the likes of Aerobotics... Clickatell... Yoko... Keet van Zyl, Co-founder and partner - Knife Capital

This article first appeared on 702 : New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa