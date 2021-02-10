The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 in the US and is still going strong.
A few years ago there was mass outrage when SABC 1 decided to can it but the soapie now lives on Eva DStv channel 141 and is celebrating a milestone: 8000 episodes!
We can tell you the 8000th episode is classic Bold and Beautiful drama. The story arc centers around an event so profound, it sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans for years to come.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, about the wild ride and milestone.
I've been on two other American soap operas and The Bold and the Beautiful is just quintessentially different in a number of really important ways.Scott Clifton, Actor - The Bold and the Beautiful
He says it is the only half-hour soap opera that allows a lot to take place in a shorter amount of time.
It also takes place in a real location where you feel you could actually go there - like if you went to Los Angeles you feel like you have a chance of meeting Liam or Bill or Ridge or Brooke.Scott Clifton, Actor - The Bold and the Beautiful
He says the show also takes its presence in other countries very seriously for example, when it comes to dubbing voices.
South Africa is about two years behind the USA in the storyline.
Episode 8000 will air here in South Africa on Tuesday, 16 February at 5.30pm on Eva DStv channel 141.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : Flickr Photograph by Greg Hernandez Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.
More from Entertainment
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk
John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'
Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation.Read More
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More