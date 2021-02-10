The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'





The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 in the US and is still going strong.

A few years ago there was mass outrage when SABC 1 decided to can it but the soapie now lives on Eva DStv channel 141 and is celebrating a milestone: 8000 episodes!

We can tell you the 8000th episode is classic Bold and Beautiful drama. The story arc centers around an event so profound, it sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans for years to come.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, about the wild ride and milestone.

I've been on two other American soap operas and The Bold and the Beautiful is just quintessentially different in a number of really important ways. Scott Clifton, Actor - The Bold and the Beautiful

He says it is the only half-hour soap opera that allows a lot to take place in a shorter amount of time.

It also takes place in a real location where you feel you could actually go there - like if you went to Los Angeles you feel like you have a chance of meeting Liam or Bill or Ridge or Brooke. Scott Clifton, Actor - The Bold and the Beautiful

He says the show also takes its presence in other countries very seriously for example, when it comes to dubbing voices.

South Africa is about two years behind the USA in the storyline.

Episode 8000 will air here in South Africa on Tuesday, 16 February at 5.30pm on Eva DStv channel 141.

Listen to the interview below: