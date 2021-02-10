Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zama Mati, a local photographer and relative of one of the four boys who died tragically in a sandpit along the N2 at Borcherds Quarry.
Mati was one of the first on the scene where the bodies of his relative Iva Kalikopu, 13, and friends Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mambangula,11, and Azola Quweni, 13 were retrieved.
Mati describes how he received a call from one of his sisters on Tuesday afternoon around 2.30 pm telling him his cousin was in the sinkhole next to a field where children play.
On that scene, the whole community came at large in support of all the families and it was a very, very sad thing to watch knowing that all four boys are underground and nothing can be done at that moment.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
When the community heard of this tragedy they all went out to help take out the kids, but unfortunately for them because of not having the necessary equipment they couldn't save those young boys.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
Cape Town Fire and rescue used every possible type of equipment to rescue the children, but to no avail.
It is an area the children from Nyanga and Lusaka play on because we do not have any recreational facilities or sports fields.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
They must cross the N2 highway to get to that field - and it is the only place they have fun after school or on weekends.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
It is a very deep sinkhole.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
He describes how the sand collapsed over the boys.
A fifth young boy was about to enter the space when the sand began collapsing, managed to escape and call their parents, he says.
But when they arrived it was too late. The hole as big as it was, had covered them all with sand.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
The City of Cape Town has responded stating there are sufficient play parks and a large sports field and stadium in Nyanga.
That stadium from 201y has been under renovation and has never been open to the kids.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
The other parks the City refers to are too far away for the children of Lusaka to walk. Another area the children use to play on is the Gugulethu Cemetary, he adds.
Fo us in Lusaka there is nothing at all.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
That sports field at Nyanga Terminus is not open for kids during the day.Zama Mati, Family member of Iva Kalikopu
Listen to the interview with Zama Mati below:
More from Local
Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are leading the latest legal battle for physician-assisted suicide to be legalised.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 6am on Thursday.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester
Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the various alcohol bans.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigger development.Read More
New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found.Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More