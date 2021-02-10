New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'
South Africa has new minimum wages.
Now, for the first time, farmworkers (among the poorest workers in South Africa) will earn a wage on par with the mandated national minimum - R21.69 per hour, up from R18.68.
Domestic workers now earn a minimum of R19.09 per hour, up from R15.57.
RELATED: Lowest-paid South Africans work hard, yet so poor they go hungry to feed their kids - survey
Another increase quite soon is likely as the National Minimum Wage Commission intends to align domestic worker wages with the national minimum wage by 2022.
“Domestic workers” include gardeners, drivers and people who look after children, old people, sick people, or frail or disabled people in a private household.
The term does not apply to people working on farms.
In January, the government gazetted wage increases for the restaurant and hospitality sector, the timing of which caused much anxiety for an industry haemorrhaging jobs.
Waiters must earn at least R22.25 per hour, and this will increase on 1 May 2021 by 1.5% more than whatever the inflation rate is.
Wages of employees who currently earn more than that may not be reduced.
Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees may pay 10% less.
RELATED: New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
The national minimum wage excludes allowances enabling employees to work such as transport and equipment, or payment in kind (such as board or accommodation), as well as bonuses, tips or food.
Employers may not pay an employee less than the minimum wage because they contribute to their uniform or provide them with meals.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed LabourWise Director Jan Truter about the minimum wage increases – who it affects, and how it has been received.
It certainly isn’t [enough to survive] … About R4230 per month for a fulltime worker… Many households rely on a single income… Fulltime domestic workers’ minimum wage converts to R 3700 a month…Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise
You also have to look at the survival of small businesses and small farms… If you increase wages too much, you’ll see job losses. It might happen this time around… You need to strike a balance… Is it a living wage? Is it fair? How can one justify paying someone so little?... Some argue that a low paid job is better than none at all…Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise
Nobody can say you live comfortably on R4230 a month… but it's better than no job at all…Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise
It is being challenged [wage increases for restaurant workers] …Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50670523_soweto-town.html
More from Business
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa
'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special
Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.Read More
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'
For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie.Read More
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey
The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More