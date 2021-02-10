Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Bacher says there has been a 150% increase in the demand for sympathy flowers and condolence gifts to honour the passing of loved ones during the pandemic.
"We all know people who have passed away. It's the most horrible thing and yet it's growing a certain part of our business in some way. It's a very odd feeling", he tells CapeTalk's Early Breakfast host Africa Melane.
At the same time, the leading online florist and flower delivery site is expecting a last-minute rush ahead of Valentine's Day on Sunday.
V-Day sales account for 5% of the company's annual revenue, Bacher reveals.
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sympathy_flowers.html?sti=mrzbjfwy36d9k61cy7|&mediapopup=131708899
