We'd love to reduce plastic use in the world. But what alternatives are there?
This week on the Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto looks at the future of plastic alternatives, as the world seeks ways to move away from plastics made from fossil oils.
She speaks to Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy, senior researcher in the chemical cluster at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and Anton Hanekom, Executive Director of Plastics SA.
Listen to the discussion below:
