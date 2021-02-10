Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
Palliative care specialist Dr. Suzanne Walter and patient Diethelm Harck have launched an application in the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to legalise the right to die.
They are pushing for laws that allow both physician-assisted suicide and physician-assisted euthanasia.
Physician-assisted suicide refers to when the doctor prescribes a lethal drug to a patient and physician-assisted euthanasia is when the doctor administers the medicine to the patient themselves.
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at Wits University is a friend of the court in the Walter case, which is expected to be heard on Monday 22 February.
Sheena Swemmer, a researcher and attorney based (CALS), says the organisation will also bring expert evidence from Oregon, Canada, and the Netherlands where the right to die is legal.
RELATED: New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?
The Walter case is not the first time the issue has been raised in a South African court.
In 2015, lawyer Robert Stransham-Ford successfully approached the Pretoria high court for an order to allow a doctor to give a lethal agent and end his life.
But Stransham-Ford died naturally just hours before the judgment which ruled in his favour.
The landmark ruling was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The SCA judge found that the ruling was moot because Stansham-Ford had already died.
We [CAL] had previously been a friend of the court in the Stransham-Ford case and we are now admitted as an amicus or a friend of the court in the current Walter case.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
We are allowed to bring expert evidence as well, which is very unique. So we'll have experts from Oregon, Canada as well as the Netherlands coming to give testimonies about their different spectrums of the right to die in their countries.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
We have the right to a dignified life and as CALS submits that the courts should acknowledge that we have the right to a dignified death.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
While some media outlets have framed the upcoming court case as a religious battle, Swemmer says the case is fundamentally about Constitutional principles such as equality, freedom of choice bodily integrity, and autonomy.
She says there is an irrational fear about assisted suicide in society, a topic that often fuels "moral hysteria".
The argument here is not to choose for everybody. If you're the person who wants this, then you should be able to choose.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
There's this fear that our doctors are just going to kill people or that many lives are going to be taken without reason... Other jurisdictions have shown that that's not something to fear.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
These two individuals are basing their argument around equality, freedom of choice around your body and bodily integrity, and ultimate autonomy of the individual, which is the cornerstones of our Constitution.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
This is a secular challenge and this is a challenge based on the Constitution... rather than a religious-based argument.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124669760_mid-section-of-mixed-race-female-patient-lying-on-bed-in-the-ward-at-hospital.html
More from Local
Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 6am on Thursday.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Zama Mati, a local photographer, and relative of one of the four boys who died, was one of the first on the tragic scene.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester
Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the various alcohol bans.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigger development.Read More
New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found.Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More