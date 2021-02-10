[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting





Watch the hilarious video of a legal proceeding in Texas where one participant had a cat filter on and did not know how to turn it off.

'I'm not a cat' he says at one point with big kitten sad eyes, and Twitter is laughing uncontrollably.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

