Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
RELATED: Jessie Duarte’s onslaught on the Zondo Commission, decency and justice – Daily Maverick (by Stephen Grootes)
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte believes ANC MPs were right to place the interests of the ruling party ahead of the welfare of South Africa.
For days on end now, the Zondo Commission has heard how ANC MPs failed to prevent corruption when Jacob Zuma was President.
A number of ANC MPs explained how taking on their party was just not done.
Those who tried were branded as counterrevolutionaries.
Some received threats for not mindlessly towing the party line; they had to cover up corruption because the ANC told them to, the Commission heard.
Duarte called the damning testimony an “onslaught against the People”.
RELATED: Testimony at Zondo Commission is an onslaught against the People – Daily Maverick (by Jessie Duarte)
“Duarte is attacking a commission for asking questions,” wrote Stephen Grootes.
“Right at the moment when many people are existentially invested in getting the answers."
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, writes Grootes.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day's trending stories, including this one.
Sy moet in haar dinges gaan vlieg!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
It’s deeply disturbing what she says… that this Commission is so unfair… her son-in-law was planted at Treasury by the Guptas… No wonder she has the problem with the State Capture Commission! She is firmly entrenched in the Gupta gang.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
She says in her piece that people visited the Guptas at their compound many times and that they could’ve been innocent friends…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the audio below (skip to 0:35).
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
