Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread





Chocolate and avo, peanut butter and pickle...and now Weetbix and beans?

UK cereal brand Weetabix has put forward a 'weird food combo' suggestion via its Twitter account and it's proving to be very controversial.

"Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist."

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

The post sparked a hilarious thread in which dozens of popular brands, including KFC, Krispy Kreme and even dating app Tinder responded dissing the controversial combo, in a manner befitting their brands.

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

Trust us, this is not a Match — Tinder UK (@TinderUk) February 9, 2021

@KFC_UKI seeing as all rules are out the window... fancy a gravy-filled doughnut? — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) February 9, 2021

Even the State of Israel's official Twitter account weighed in on the debate, replying with:

"Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no."

Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on.



Just no.



Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 9, 2021

While the UK's National Health Service (NHS) wittily replied with: "That tweet should come with a health warning.", West Yorkshire Police acknowledged that the combo was criminal "Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it."

