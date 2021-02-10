Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread
Chocolate and avo, peanut butter and pickle...and now Weetbix and beans?
UK cereal brand Weetabix has put forward a 'weird food combo' suggestion via its Twitter account and it's proving to be very controversial.
"Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist."
Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
The post sparked a hilarious thread in which dozens of popular brands, including KFC, Krispy Kreme and even dating app Tinder responded dissing the controversial combo, in a manner befitting their brands.
Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021
Weetabix: Hold my spoon.
Trust us, this is not a Match— Tinder UK (@TinderUk) February 9, 2021
@KFC_UKI seeing as all rules are out the window... fancy a gravy-filled doughnut?— Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) February 9, 2021
Even the State of Israel's official Twitter account weighed in on the debate, replying with:
"Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no."
Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 9, 2021
Just no.
Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix
While the UK's National Health Service (NHS) wittily replied with: "That tweet should come with a health warning.", West Yorkshire Police acknowledged that the combo was criminal "Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it."
RELATED: 'To hake and to hold' Lester's punny Valentine's Day appeal helps feed kids
More from World
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting
If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge.Read More
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet
The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.Read More
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version
Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamiteRead More
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.Read More
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job
Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions.Read More
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.Read More
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial
John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19.Read More
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant"
It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem Hanekom.Read More