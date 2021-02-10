Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 10, 2021
Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 this afternoon until 06:00 in the morning
following the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/WoOMqEjvXA
