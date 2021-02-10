Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the fifth nation in history to have successfully put a spacecraft into orbit around Mars.

The 'Hope' probe which left Earth seven months ago, will allow scientists from the desert nation to study the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the achievement has bought Arabs 'to the forefront of science and innovation'.

Dr Peter Kotze of the South African National Space Agency spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the mission.

رسالة أمل ... لحظة فخر لجميع الإماراتيين

A mission of hope and determination. A moment of pride for all Emaratis. pic.twitter.com/suo8YR7Jjc — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 9, 2021

The missions that nations are launching are now coming fast and furious due to the advancement of technology. Dr Peter Kotze, Senior Research Fellow - South African National Space Agency

Kotze says the mission signals the next stage in the global race to put humans on the Red Planet.

All these missions that are now taking place are actually pathfinders for putting a human on Mars. Dr Peter Kotze, Senior Research Fellow - South African National Space Agency

But, says Kotze, it won't be happening anytime soon.

It won't happen within the next decade or so...because there are a lot of things that need to be sorted out before you can safely put a human being into orbit around Mars. Dr Peter Kotze, Senior Research Fellow - South African National Space Agency

Mars is not a very human-friendly environment. Dr Peter Kotze, Senior Research Fellow - South African National Space Agency

We're immensely proud of our achievement. A journey that began from the desert dunes is now embracing space. This is a Nation whose leaders believed & invested in a generation that today led us to Mars.A new chapter is born, bringing Arabs to the forefront of science & innovation pic.twitter.com/u3EaU2uKTX — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) February 9, 2021

A mission to Mars - click below to listen to the full conversation: