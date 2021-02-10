N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft'
The tragic death of four teenagers on Monday playing on a sand embankment that collapsed and suffocated them near Nyanga on the N2 in the Borcherds Quarry area.
It is argued that illegal sand mining may be the cause but Nico Pienaar, director of Aspasa, the organisation representing surface mining industries in South Africa talks to Lester and says it is important to get the terminology right.
Pienaar says the incident occurred where a portion had been excavated underneath the road.
Mining is when you take something out of its natural state and you remove it, he adds.
Now that stuff that was there that I saw on television last night, that was not mining. That is not illegal mining. That is actually theft because that stuff has been already mined and it was used in the structure of the road.Nico Pienaar, Director - Aspasa
There is a huge amount of illegal mining taking place in the Western Cape. Sand mining has been a problem all these years and that falls under the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Nico Pienaar, Director - Aspasa
As people dig up these embankments to fortify homes, it impacts the structural integrity of these embankments and roads, agrees Pienaar.
But I want to reiterate that the built embankment is not mining, it is theft.Nico Pienaar, Director - Aspasa
If sand is continually stolen from built structures such as road embankments it will compromise the integrity of the road and it could collapse, says Pienaar.
Listen to the interview below:
