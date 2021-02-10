PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!





You can burn your fingers with lay-by purchases, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Some retailers will tell you that you can't cancel a purchase or get a refund if you change your mind - you have to buy something else.

But, Knowler reports gleefully, the PayJustNow platform is disrupting the traditional store account lay-by with its consumer-friendly approach.

With the old-school system you can only get your hands on your goodies when you’ve paid up, three to six months later.

PayJustNow allows you take your purchases home immediately on payment of the first of three instalments.

And it's soft on interest.

You see that pair of shoes for R1200. You pay R400, you take the shoes, and then next month and the month after that you pay R400. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

You only pay [interest] if you don’t make your payment on time, but you get a warning the day before the due date and a luck if you don’t pay on time, but only one. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

And the late payment fee is capped. With traditional store accounts, consumers pay 26% interest, plus insurance plus admin fees, etcetera. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says PayustNow landed its first "big fish" in December with Cape Union Mart and Poetry.

A total of 660 brands have signed up, some at the behest of their customers.

Your first purchase only allow you to buy one thing at a time. When you prove yourself you can buy more than one, i.e. rewarding good behaviour. Love it! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

You can register with PayJustNow on their website. Find their list of merchants here.

