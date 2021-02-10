SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, for South Africa to remain competitive, it's absolutely critical that we attract and retain specialist skills.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
We have to ensure that the emigration and accompanying brain drain "trickle" the country is experiencing does not turn into a torrent, warns James Formby.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Rand Merchant Bank boss on The Money Show.
He acknowledges that hard data is not really available, but says the estimated number of South Africans leaving is something the country can ill afford.
We've tried, but the only way you can actually do it is to look at South Africans that are living in other countries and try and piece it together over long-term numbers.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
The best estimate is around 23,000 people leaving per year, but anecdotal evidence is showing it is higher.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
South Africans tend to move not necessarily because they feel opportunity is better elsewhere - it's just that they're terrified of what's happening in their own backyard...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
It's a tragic situation says Whitfield, that so many South Africans are losing faith in the future.
Formby cites load shedding, along with safety and security, as the perennial concerns driving emigration.
He says the country has to be very cautious of some of the other "own goals" that could be avoided.
For example the SA Medical Association did research on medical specialists... and 38% of them said they would leave if NHI was fully implemented.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
That uncertainty isn't the kind of uncertainty you want for those specialist skills because it takes years to develop and they need to train, in turn, the people that come after them.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
Formby discusses examples of other sectors losing specialist skills like the construction industry with civil engineers.
In the last few years we've seen 1.7% of civil engineers leave, which is not surprising given the economic environment. If we want an infrastructure-led recovery in this economy it's critical to make sure that we stem that tide.James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
Formby also comments on the "how can we find the money to pay for vaccines" discussion.
He agrees with other economists that a vaccine rollout could be funded through the current tax collection overrun, without the need to actually increase taxes.
To put it into context, the whole vaccine programme is around 24 days' worth of our interest bill!James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank
What business needs to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa during his upcoming Sona address is how government is executing the plans it's already announced, he says.
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sahachat/sahachat2001/sahachat200100110/139070182-airplane-flying-in-the-strom.jpg
More from Business
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit
The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable storyRead More
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'
Imagine yourself doing backbreaking work all day, every workday for R3700 per month, and having to feed a whole household...Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa
'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
Most white South Africans still view black people as servants says Mboweni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social networking site Twitter on Wednesday to share his opinions on white South Africans.Read More
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked
Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.Read More
N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft'
'The embankment is built so it is not mining, it is theft,' explains Aspasa director Nico Pienaar.Read More
Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are leading the latest legal battle for physician-assisted suicide to be legalised.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 6am on Thursday.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Zama Mati, a local photographer, and relative of one of the four boys who died, was one of the first on the tragic scene.Read More
More from Lifestyle
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special
Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.Read More
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby
Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi.Read More
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...Read More
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey
The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.Read More
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness'
Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colour lines?Read More
More from Opinion
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special
Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."Read More