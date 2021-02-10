'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked
A traveller has described how, after flying into the UK from South Africa's O.R. Tambo International Aiport on Monday, she was able to breeze through passport control without a single Covid-19 check.
Journalist Sharon Feinstein told CapeTalk's John Maytham that she passed through the terminal at London's Heathrow airport with no questions asked, despite having come from South Africa.
Since the discovery of the Covid-19 variant 501.V2 here in December, South Africa has been on the UK's 'red list'.
Feinstein says she was shocked when, despite having documents to prove she had a negative test, nobody questioned her upon her arrival.
"I was fully expecting to be an hour at customs" says Feinstein. Instead, she says she was able to breeze through the electronic gate and onto baggage claim.
I was through in ten minutes, it was an absolute joke...I just couldn't believe it.Sharon Feinstein
It's obviously shabby controls.Sharon Feinstein
Following her appearance on Good Morning Britain in the UK on Tuesday morning, Feinstein's claims are now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.
February 10, 2021
In contrast to the negligence of UK authorities, Feinstein says the officials at O.R Tambo could not be faulted:
The South African authorities were absolutely on point, they took my temperature, they looked at all my paperwork, my negative Covid, test and my passenger locater form.Sharon Feinstein
On Tuesday, the UK Health secretary Matt Hancock detailed tough new travel restrictions being introduced in an attempt to prevent new Covid-19 variants from entering England.
Passengers who lie about where they have travelled could be hit with 10-year sentence.
Over 30 high-risk countries, including South Africa, are currently on the UK’s ‘red list’.
From 15 February, anyone entering the UK from a country with a travel ban to the UK, will be forced to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days and undergo two Covid-19 tests.
The entire process - including the tests and hotel room- will cost £1 750 (R35 000).
Click below to listen as journalist describes how she was able to breeze through Heathrow Airport after arriving from 'red list' South Africa:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157503628036126&set=pcb.10157503628226126
More from World
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting
If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge.Read More
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet
The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet.Read More
Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread
A number of big-name brands have weighed in on Twitter to share their thoughts on the breakfast unusual combo suggestionRead More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.Read More
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version
Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamiteRead More
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.Read More
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job
Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions.Read More
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.Read More
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial
John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19.Read More
More from Local
N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft'
'The embankment is built so it is not mining, it is theft,' explains Aspasa director Nico Pienaar.Read More
Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are leading the latest legal battle for physician-assisted suicide to be legalised.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 6am on Thursday.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Zama Mati, a local photographer, and relative of one of the four boys who died, was one of the first on the tragic scene.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester
Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the various alcohol bans.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site
Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigger development.Read More