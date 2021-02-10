Most white South Africans still view black people as servants says Mboweni
He's well known for using his Twitter account to share his rather unconventional recipes (often featuring tinned pilchards) with his one million followers...
Cleaned the inside of the tinned fish now. Here we go! Mix with the onions and tomatoes. And GARLIC!! pic.twitter.com/HObvNbiYlP— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019
But on Wednesday afternoon finance minister Tito Mboweni was accused of stirring the pot of racial division when he took to the social media platform to share his thoughts on white South Africans...
The majority ( not all) of white South Africans, seem, at face value to still view black people as hewers of wood and drawers of water= servants.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 10, 2021
His suggestion that most white South Africans view black people as servants drew the wrath of a number of Twitter users who accused the minister of 'harbouring hatred'.
Wow, what are you trying to do here? So 'seem, at face value..' is that your personal perception? Very troubled by your agenda, this is exactly why there is so much divide and hatred in SA. Thanks for the consolation prize (not all) for those of us who do not harbour this hatred— Joyce Rautenbach (@RautenbachJoyce) February 10, 2021
The majority (not all) of ANC ministers, seem, on evidence to still view public money as their own.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 10, 2021
But while many people felt aggrieved by the post, there were some who agreed.
Please just put it they see us as their slaves, stop sugarcoating it https://t.co/8kwWJ4miME— Rakgadi👙Official 👙 Handle👙⛱👙⛱ (@BlackCulture_EM) February 10, 2021
All of them https://t.co/HapH4UD3wH— Mthwakazi (@Mlalazi64) February 10, 2021
Mboweni went on to say that the legacy of colonialism 'will take long to resolve' and to emphasize that his comments did not refer to ALL white South Africans.
At the core of all this is the question of Race, Class, Gender and Power. The Colonialism of a Special Type will take long to resolve. Remember that the majority ( not all) white people thought of themselves as the “civilising contingent into Africa”. Emphasis is on NOT ALL.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 10, 2021
It's the second time in less than a week that a Twitter post by the finance minister has caused a stir on social media.
On Thursday his followers went into orbit after the politician appeared to hint that his own cookbook was on the cards, posting a picture of 'Tito's Cookbook' penned by author Anja Drulovic and containing recipes from the official dinners of former Yugoslavia president Josip Broz Tito.
🤷🏿♀️🤷🏿♀️🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/fLGz7Qe3QP— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 4, 2021
More from Local
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked
Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.Read More
N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft'
'The embankment is built so it is not mining, it is theft,' explains Aspasa director Nico Pienaar.Read More
Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are leading the latest legal battle for physician-assisted suicide to be legalised.Read More
Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 6am on Thursday.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Family member of Borcherds Quarry sandpit tragedy speaks out
Zama Mati, a local photographer, and relative of one of the four boys who died, was one of the first on the tragic scene.Read More