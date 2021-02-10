Most white South Africans still view black people as servants says Mboweni





He's well known for using his Twitter account to share his rather unconventional recipes (often featuring tinned pilchards) with his one million followers...

Cleaned the inside of the tinned fish now. Here we go! Mix with the onions and tomatoes. And GARLIC!! pic.twitter.com/HObvNbiYlP — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

But on Wednesday afternoon finance minister Tito Mboweni was accused of stirring the pot of racial division when he took to the social media platform to share his thoughts on white South Africans...

The majority ( not all) of white South Africans, seem, at face value to still view black people as hewers of wood and drawers of water= servants. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 10, 2021

His suggestion that most white South Africans view black people as servants drew the wrath of a number of Twitter users who accused the minister of 'harbouring hatred'.

Wow, what are you trying to do here? So 'seem, at face value..' is that your personal perception? Very troubled by your agenda, this is exactly why there is so much divide and hatred in SA. Thanks for the consolation prize (not all) for those of us who do not harbour this hatred — Joyce Rautenbach (@RautenbachJoyce) February 10, 2021

The majority (not all) of ANC ministers, seem, on evidence to still view public money as their own. — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 10, 2021

But while many people felt aggrieved by the post, there were some who agreed.

Please just put it they see us as their slaves, stop sugarcoating it https://t.co/8kwWJ4miME — Rakgadi👙Official 👙 Handle👙⛱👙⛱ (@BlackCulture_EM) February 10, 2021

Mboweni went on to say that the legacy of colonialism 'will take long to resolve' and to emphasize that his comments did not refer to ALL white South Africans.

At the core of all this is the question of Race, Class, Gender and Power. The Colonialism of a Special Type will take long to resolve. Remember that the majority ( not all) white people thought of themselves as the “civilising contingent into Africa”. Emphasis is on NOT ALL. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 10, 2021

It's the second time in less than a week that a Twitter post by the finance minister has caused a stir on social media.

On Thursday his followers went into orbit after the politician appeared to hint that his own cookbook was on the cards, posting a picture of 'Tito's Cookbook' penned by author Anja Drulovic and containing recipes from the official dinners of former Yugoslavia president Josip Broz Tito.