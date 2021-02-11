Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept
When last did you take in a suit or dress to the dry cleaners, asks Refilwe Moloto?
Nannucci is South Africa's oldest and largest laundry and dry cleaning company, having had their first branch open in Long Street in 1879 by Oreste Nannucci, who hailed from a family who had been in the business for generations in Italy.
But now with so many people working from home and fewer weddings and events taking place, the dry cleaning sector is really feeling the effects of the way things have changed.
Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaner Michael Robarts talks to Refilwe about the current climate and how it has impacted business.
Robarts says they encounter two problems in Cape Town caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns - people working from home and the decline in toruism
The first which puts a cloud over our whole industry and that is this 'work from home' concept.Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci
Why get dressed in a three-piece suit when you can sit at the breakfast table in your underpants.Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci
But, what started our downturn was the lack of tourism...with the collapse of hotels, guest houses, and restaurants.Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci
He says the domino effect on many service providers that feed into the hotel industry is severe.
The dry cleaning and cleaning industry is just one of the many service providers that has suffered.Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci
He says the most recent impact has been the delayed opening of schools.
This was quite a new and unwelcome surprise. usually after the December holidays parents would prepare for the new term....cleaning kids' blazers and so on.Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci
He says this always provided the industry with an early financial January boost in the past.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1811/serezniy181125052/111787861-clean-shirts-hanging-on-rack-in-laundry.jpg
More from Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking
The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).Read More
MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident
MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be asking police watchdog Ipid to urgently investigate the Sassa water cannon incident after receiving no concrete answers from SAPS management.Read More
Housing handover to continue in Morningstar despite objections from residents
The City of Cape Town says it will proceed with its housing handover in Morningstar, Durbanville despite threats from angry residents questioning the allocation process.Read More
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin
SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin.Read More
WC govt pushing ahead with vaccination prep as SA turns to Johnson & Johnson jab
The Western Cape Health Department says it's continuing with preparations to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers from next week.Read More
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments
Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.Read More
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'
SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
More from Business
Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking
The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).Read More
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments
Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.Read More
Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs
Missed the GameStop frenzy? Reddit is at it again, this time driving much-shorted Canadian dagga companies higher and higher.Read More
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
"The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit
The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable storyRead More
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More