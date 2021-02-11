Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept





When last did you take in a suit or dress to the dry cleaners, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Nannucci is South Africa's oldest and largest laundry and dry cleaning company, having had their first branch open in Long Street in 1879 by Oreste Nannucci, who hailed from a family who had been in the business for generations in Italy.

But now with so many people working from home and fewer weddings and events taking place, the dry cleaning sector is really feeling the effects of the way things have changed.

Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaner Michael Robarts talks to Refilwe about the current climate and how it has impacted business.

Robarts says they encounter two problems in Cape Town caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns - people working from home and the decline in toruism

The first which puts a cloud over our whole industry and that is this 'work from home' concept. Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci

Why get dressed in a three-piece suit when you can sit at the breakfast table in your underpants. Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci

But, what started our downturn was the lack of tourism...with the collapse of hotels, guest houses, and restaurants. Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci

He says the domino effect on many service providers that feed into the hotel industry is severe.

The dry cleaning and cleaning industry is just one of the many service providers that has suffered. Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci

He says the most recent impact has been the delayed opening of schools.

This was quite a new and unwelcome surprise. usually after the December holidays parents would prepare for the new term....cleaning kids' blazers and so on. Michael Robarts, Co-Director - Nannucci

He says this always provided the industry with an early financial January boost in the past.

