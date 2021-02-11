'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'





On Wednesday, SAMRC's Professor Glenda Gray, the country's lead investigator for the Johnson & Johnson trial, was part of a special briefing on the new direction our vaccine acquisition and rollout drive is taking.

AstraZeneca vaccine has been found not to be effective against the locally identified variant of the virus, but the J&J vaccine is showing promise in that it is more effective against the variant, and is also more effective in treating serious cases of Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Gray to find out what will be happening in the coming weeks and months, as we turn from the AstraZeneca vaccines, to a new, more effective alternative.

We need the three prongs - the prevention, treatment, and the management of exposure to infections to stop the infections from getting out of control. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

The Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot dose and was developed for emergency use to see if you could give one dose of a vaccine and see whether that one dose will have an impact. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

The J&J worldwide study involved over 44,000 participants. 15%, or 7000 people, in the study, were in South Africa.

We were able to compare how the vaccine worked in different regions of the world. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

Different variants have emerged in various parts of the world, with V1 variant in the UK, V2 in South Africa, and V3 in Brazil, she explains.

It was very important and timely data that we were able to evaluate the vaccine as the second wave came and the new variant was circulating - so we have robust data from SA overall. It took a bit of a knock but where it counted with death and hospitalisation we held our own with the rest of the word. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

It means this vaccine performed very well to prevent severe disease, death, and hospitalisation. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

It starts to work already on day 14. The immune responses start to peak 28 days after your vaccine. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

Evidence shows one has antibodies 85 days after the first vaccination, she adds.

This is good news and will inform us whether we need to boost this vaccine at some stage. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

A single dose is a good start because people do not have to return for a second jab, says Gray.

It's much easier to roll out a one-dose vaccine. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

The J&J sample set was more diverse than some other vaccine studies with over a third being over 60-years-old. Some 20% were over 65, about 3.5% were over 75, and 1% over 80-years-old.

Over 40% of people that enrolled had comorbidities, and we also had good racial and ethnic representation. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

We feel confident this is a good vaccine. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) registration of the J&J vaccine is underway, she says.

J&J has internationally certified laboratories all over the world, including South Africa, which will speed up the process and will not require the 14-day waiting period for assessment required by AstraZeneca.

While the SAHPRA registration and delivery of J&J vaccines is underway, Gray says there is a gap that will be filled.

We will be receiving about 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days and we will immediately deploy those and roll them out. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

She says this will make a significant difference.

If you take 17 hospitals, and you vaccinate for 10 hours a day, 7 days a week, you are literally vaccinating 3 to 5 people a minute - so it is a lot of people. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

She says this will also alert them to the roadblocks and preparation for the mass rollout.

It will test our muster. We have never done this in our country. Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC

They are currently simulating the rollout and covering all the logistics that will be involved.

Listen to the interview with Prof Gray below: