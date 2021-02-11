WC govt pushing ahead with vaccination prep as SA turns to Johnson & Johnson jab





The planned Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine, which focuses on healthcare workers, will proceed with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in mid-February.

South Africa's government has shifted gears to the single-dose J&J Covid-19 vaccine after putting the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout on hold in light of findings that it is less effective against the 501Y.V2 variant.

"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout may have been put on hold, but our preparations have not", the Western Cape Health Department says in a statement.

The department says it's waiting on further information about the quantities of the J&J vaccine that will be distributed to provinces as well as the expected arrival date of these vaccines.

The Western Cape has identified 150,000 healthcare workers in both the public and private sector who qualify to receive the vaccine.

It has already selected 378 public sector facilities and 41 private facilities where the Phase 1 vaccination will take place across the province.

Health officials have procured all the necessary equipment and supplies, including vaccine-friendly fridges, cooler boxes and ice bricks, needles and swabs.

The training of vaccinators is ongoing and the department has produced vaccine cards for recipients.

The Western Cape Department of Health continues with its logistical planning for the phase one vaccine rollout. We need to make sure we are 100% ready to roll out the vaccine when it becomes available in the province. Western Cape Government