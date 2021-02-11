SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natalie du Preez - Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:53
Health sector expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA). 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be asking police watchdog Ipid to urgently investigate the Sassa water cannon incident after receiving... 11 February 2021 1:49 PM
Housing handover to continue in Morningstar despite objections from residents The City of Cape Town says it will proceed with its housing handover in Morningstar, Durbanville despite threats from angry reside... 11 February 2021 12:52 PM
View all Local
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times. 11 February 2021 1:47 PM
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend. 11 February 2021 1:23 PM
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine' SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying. 11 February 2021 9:23 AM
View all Politics
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs Missed the GameStop frenzy? Reddit is at it again, this time driving much-shorted Canadian dagga companies higher and higher. 11 February 2021 10:39 AM
Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept Nannucci Dry Cleaner co-director Michael Robarts says work from home, tourism dive, and school delays are a cloud over their head. 11 February 2021 7:47 AM
View all Business
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments

11 February 2021 10:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#ConsumerTalk
Accommodation booking site

Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.

There has been a flurry of complaints about an online local accommodation booking site SafarNow.

CapeTalk listener Heather John contacted ConsumerTalk's Wendy Knowler complaining that SafariNow had not yet paid her for a guest booking at her holiday apartment

Pippa Hudson says she is surprised as it is a site she herself has used many times.

I've never had anything but a good experience with them.

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

It does appear that something has gone wrong in the past while she speculates.

Heather John has a Cape Town holiday apartment. She says she was owed about R3,500 for a couple's 4-day stay in January.

It took Heather by surprise as she has dealt with them often and always had excellent service.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

All communications from SafariNow had gone normally with notifications of arrival and departure dates, explains Wendy, until Heather did not receive payment.

Actually, they are normally very reliable, so payment is usually a day or two after the guest leaves.

Heather John, Holiday accommodation owner

She explains that SafariNow receives a 50% deposit when the guest books, and then the balance is paid to them when the guests depart.

You actually get a little note to say the money has been paid to SafariNow, so I actually saw that the guest had paid, and then just waited for my payment.

Heather John, Holiday accommodation owner

After waiting about 7 days she emailed SafariNow twice before receiving a reply that the payment would be made on Monday - but another week went by but still no payment. She emailed again and got no answer.

Her attempts to phone the company also were unsuccessful, she says.

Then I started to get really suspicious and Googled and got onto Hello Peter and saw there were a whole lot of other people waiting for payment or refunds.

Heather John, Holiday accommodation owner

In a written statement to Wendy Knowler, the company's MD said that they are working very hard to resolve all these issues.

Knowler spoke to SafariNow MD Tom Williams on the telephone. He chose not to be interviewed on the show.

He began by saying they have been operating for 21 years and anticipate going for many years to come.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

SafariNow was bought by online travel agency TravelStart three years ago.

He said Covid-19 had a major impact on the company's cash flow and as a result, several staff members had to be retrenched leaving the business operating with a skeleton staff.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

He said they have incurred losses every month with the shareholders having to fund us but they fully anticipate paying all moneys owed to all people and then thriving on the other side.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Willimas told Knowler that it was discovered that a staff member had not made payments for 8 to 12 days.

He said refunds are now being made every day and they are working off a priority list....he said within weeks they will get this sorted out.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

He did concede that they had fallen down very badly with communication which had caused a lot of suspicions and broken trust and he vowed to personally deal with it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

In short, they say are not going under but are just catching up, explains Knowler.

They had a series of unfortunate events that anyone can understand, especially now, and especially for a business in the travel industry, so we need to acknowledge that.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

It always comes down to commination says Knowler time and again. If you have a problem, be transparent about it, be honest, and answer all customers' and clients' queries.

Meanwhile, Heather John has happily received the money owed to her from SafariNow.

Take a listen to the interview below:

Read SafariNow MD Tom Williams full statement below:

Thanks very much for the invite.

I respectfully appeal to you to work with me to help me to recover my business rather than exacerbating an already precarious and challenging situation for us through negative exposure.

We are working very hard to resolve all these issues. The market was picking up nicely in November and we were making real progress, in fact, we had cleared 80% of our backlog of payments due by end of November. December however was a disaster due to the uncertainty in the market and the subsequent lockdown. The lockdown was the final straw which resulted in a huge volume of cancellations and subsequent loss of revenue again.

Our business has only started to improve again since the recent relaxation of the lockdown restrictions. As a result, we are now able to continue to clear the backlog of payments due.

I’m not in a position to come on air, unfortunately. Should you need to air this story, I would be grateful if you’d be kind enough to share the statement below. However, I am concerned that any negative exposure will hinder our ability to recover and will have a knock-on effect on our ability to pay back our suppliers as soon as we can.

Safarinow has been in business for 21 years, we built a small business over many years and have always prided ourselves on our culture of integrity, honesty, and staff wellness. As a business we’ve always been a responsible corporate citizen and employer, evident too in the fact that when we were regrettably forced to retrench people as the result of the impact of Covid-19 on the travel industry we did so fairly, ensuring they received due remuneration. Operationally, we’ve had to lay off staff and have been left with a skeleton staff to keep the lights on, a factor which has exacerbated things given that we’re regrettably short-staffed (with low resources in accounts owing to maternity leave).

We have however been paying our creditors regularly but we cannot deny that we have suffered tremendously as a result of the pandemic which has been absolutely catastrophic for the travel industry. We’ve incurred losses every month but we are doing our utmost to maintain rent and critical salary bills, in the interests of protecting our staff who are the heartbeat of our business.

We’d like to extend our sincere apologies to the customer who has raised a complaint and have with immediate effect remedied the late payment.

Conscious that the dire impact of Covid-19 on our business is not the concern of our accommodation partners we regret this occurrence. Our partners, our clients, and our staff are all integral to our business and our first priority is to respect these valued stakeholders.

Wendy, along with the travel industry in SA we’ll fight on. Our wish is to remain in business, to continue to provide services, and to play a key role in enabling our customers to enjoy the much-needed rejuvenating getaways that they so well deserve.

Tom Williams, MD - SafariNow

© anyaberkut/123rf



11 February 2021 10:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#ConsumerTalk
Accommodation booking site

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'

3 February 2021 6:46 PM

Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying

27 January 2021 4:30 PM

ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

29 July 2020 6:44 PM

Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

8 July 2020 6:04 PM

Hand sanitiser has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?

27 May 2020 7:58 PM

The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Business Opinion

Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs

Business

Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking

Business Local

Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits TV screens for SA first tonight

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SACP, Cosatu call on Ramaphosa to deliver sincere Sona that will inspire hope

11 February 2021 3:32 PM

WHO says Europe still 'vulnerable' despite falling COVID cases

11 February 2021 3:15 PM

Fritz will ask Ipid to probe why SAPS used water cannon on Sassa beneficiaries

11 February 2021 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA