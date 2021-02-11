Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs
RELATED: United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
The price of shares in dagga companies surged to all-time highs on Wednesday.
Frenzied small investors poured money into dagga companies after a number of posts on Reddit’s WallStreetBets touting dagga as the next GameStop started going viral.
Canadian dagga firms were particularly favoured.
Shares in Toronto-based Tilray – a widely “shorted” stock - surged by 50% while those of Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis Inc rose by 20%.
Meanwhile, GameStop shares are down 85% from their peak on 27 January.
For more information, read "Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs".
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113540847_stock-illustration-3d-illustration-of-canadian-flag-with-cannabis-plant-instead-of-maple-leaf-concept-of-legalization-o.html?vti=meuvsg0o9jyrxhym0u-1-3
More from Business
Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking
The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).Read More
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments
Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.Read More
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
"The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip.Read More
Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept
Nannucci Dry Cleaner co-director Michael Robarts says work from home, tourism dive, and school delays are a cloud over their head.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit
The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable storyRead More
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19
Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More