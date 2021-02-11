Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs





The price of shares in dagga companies surged to all-time highs on Wednesday.

Frenzied small investors poured money into dagga companies after a number of posts on Reddit’s WallStreetBets touting dagga as the next GameStop started going viral.

Canadian dagga companies got higher than ever on Wednesday, driven by Reddit's WallStreetBets (GameStop). © ronniechua/123rf

Canadian dagga firms were particularly favoured.

Shares in Toronto-based Tilray – a widely “shorted” stock - surged by 50% while those of Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis Inc rose by 20%.

Meanwhile, GameStop shares are down 85% from their peak on 27 January.

