Housing handover to continue in Morningstar despite objections from residents
The City's mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, says he's moving ahead with plans to handover more units in the City's R34.2 million Morningstar housing project.
On Wednesday, angry residents tried to stop the handover of homes, claiming that some of the new homeowners did not qualify for the housing as they live outside the area.
WATCH: Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi tries to restore calm in Morning Star Durbanville where angry residents are trying to stop a housing hand over. @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/daQDIRBkr8— Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) February 10, 2021
The community group Morningstar Development and Upliftment Initiative (MDUI) claims some beneficiaries lied on their applications and jumped the queue ahead of residents who have been on the waiting list for decades.
The City's project was previously delayed by almost three years due to a protracted legal battle with the MDUI which has challenged the allocation process.
Booi maintains that the municipality's housing processes have been above board and that all beneficiaries have been vetted.
He's arranged a meeting with disgruntled Morningstar residents for next week but says the housing handover will proceed as planned.
By the end of this week, the City says it will have successfully handed over 59 of the 166 state-subsidised houses to qualifying beneficiaries.
Councillor @MalusiBooi, and other dignitaries, celebrated with the latest beneficiaries of the City’s R34,2 million Morningstar housing project in Durbanville today. A total of 12 beneficiaries received the keys to their new homes.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) February 10, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/tYB0vBNdQh#CTNews pic.twitter.com/xvr7ni7kQv
There is no person who can be in a position to get a formal house without us drawing them from our database and, moreover, for them to have gone through the processes that need to be done.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
We check whether they have received a house before, we check their income, and so and so forth.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
I met that group of people who were unhappy and I suggested that we meet in my office in the next week. That meeting will take place but parallel to that we will also have the handover of the houses to the qualifying beneficiaries going on.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Listen to Malusi Booi in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:
Source : http://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Beneficiaries%20moved%20into%20their%20new%20City-provided%20homes
