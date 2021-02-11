This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin





Instead of chocolates and flowers this Valentine's Day, do something amazing by gifting your loved one by adopting and naming an African penguin undergoing rehabilitation in SANCCOB's care.

African penguins have been moving towards extinction around the Cape as a consequence of the escalation of industrial fishing started.

In the last four years, a steep population decrease has resulted in BirdLife International to change their conservation status to 'Endangered'.

SANCCOB is recognised internationally as a leader in the field of seabird rehabilitation. They have a specialist chick rearing unit that saves African penguin eggs and chicks that have been abandoned, for subsequent release back into the wild.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on barbs Wire below: