A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM amid a declining economy, a jobs-apocalypse and vaccine rollout that stalled before it got going.

It will be an extremely austere event that adheres to Covid-19 protocols.

Only 50 MPs and delegates (it is usually about 500) will attend in person; the rest will join “virtually”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa must show South Africans he is still in charge – of the country and the ANC, said DA-leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday.

South Africa’s economy is toast and its democracy is under threat; Ramaphosa must make decisive announcements when he addresses the nation, said Steenhuisen.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Steenhuisen.

He asked Steenhuisen about his views on the state of South Africa right now.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

We’re a nation in a state… tonight is a make-or-break speech for the President… We’ve had three years of hopes, dreams, bullet trains and smart cities… John Steenhuisen, leader - Democratic Alliance (DA)

He’s got to deal with the vaccine crisis… Some other countries have vaccinated almost half their population; we haven’t had a single jab issued in South Africa… John Steenhuisen, leader - Democratic Alliance (DA)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.