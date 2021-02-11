What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died





The annual State of the Nation and the formal opening of Parliament usually runs into millions. This year, due to coronavirus, the events will be virtual and the bill has been cut down to around R100,000.

No matter the differing views on what is said by the president at SONA, it is an important occasion of State says Lester Kiewit.

But it is going to happen very differently this year.

Lester Kiewit talks to parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo about this evening's proceedings.

We are not at peace, we are not in a normal state of affairs. South Africans are faced with a lot of hardships. We are mourning. there is a lot of bereavement in communities as a result of the Covid-19. People have lost their jobs. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

Probably by now, there is somebody that knows somebody who has been affected or infected, and we are all affected. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

So while ordinarily, the State of the Nation Address will be pomp and ceremony and a celebration of our national identity and social cohesion and bringing the three arms of the State together to celebrate our constitutional democracy, this time it is being conducted differently. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

That is why we have done away with a lot of things. We are not in a celebratory mood, our mood reflects that of the nation. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

To that end, part of the proceedings will be a candle lighting ceremony with the President and Presiding Officer.

We will light candles in honour and remembrance of those who have left us since this pandemic started. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

Due to social distancing conditions, remote working, and Covid-19 restrictions, the number of Members of parliament will be reduced inside the National Assembly below the permissible number of 50, he says.

All the parties discussed this, and the number has been brought down to about 30. Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Spokesperson

This will include the President, Deputy President, and two members of the Judiciary.

He says they are doing everything to ensure it does not become another Covid-19 spreader event.

