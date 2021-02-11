MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident
Last month, Public Order Police (POP) used a water cannon on elderly and disabled grant applicants to enforce social distancing outside Sassa's Bellville offices.
The incident took place while Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was visiting the Sassa branch due to complaints about the lengthy queues and application backlogs at agency offices across Cape Town.
RELATED: Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the following:
- Who requested the deployment of SAPS’ POPs unit?
- Which resources were mobilised?
- Why was it necessary to deploy the resources used, including a water cannon, at a Ministerial oversight visit?
Fritz has called on the police watchdog to further investigate the incident after he received an unsatisfactory report from acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci two weeks ago.
In a statement, he says those responsible for the heinous incident must be held accountable.
RELATED: MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
The MEC says he's determined to use all his oversight powers to get to the bottom of the circumstances that led to the spraying of Sassa applicants.
Fritz adds that he's concerned by how the SAPS has handled the incident and Police Minister Bheki Cele's failure to respond to the MEC's inquiries
It is essential that those responsible for these cruel actions against the most vulnerable in our society be identified and not be protected through redacted reports, such as the version I received from the Acting Provincial Commissioner, General Manci, on 28 January 2021. The response failed to answer the substantive elements of my inquiry.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
In line with this oversight function, I have written to Minister Cele requesting SAPS’ official report on what transpired, having received no response to date. This is extremely worrying, as he should treat this as a priority – with the same passion he seemingly pursued beach patrols over the last while. Going forward, I will also be writing to the National Commissioner, to request a meeting and discuss, among others, the events which transpired at the SASSA Bellville office.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
Source : Reinart Toerien/EWN
