MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident





Last month, Public Order Police (POP) used a water cannon on elderly and disabled grant applicants to enforce social distancing outside Sassa's Bellville offices.

The incident took place while Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was visiting the Sassa branch due to complaints about the lengthy queues and application backlogs at agency offices across Cape Town.

RELATED: Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the following:

Who requested the deployment of SAPS’ POPs unit?

Which resources were mobilised?

Why was it necessary to deploy the resources used, including a water cannon, at a Ministerial oversight visit?

Fritz has called on the police watchdog to further investigate the incident after he received an unsatisfactory report from acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci two weeks ago.

In a statement, he says those responsible for the heinous incident must be held accountable.

RELATED: MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident

The MEC says he's determined to use all his oversight powers to get to the bottom of the circumstances that led to the spraying of Sassa applicants.

Fritz adds that he's concerned by how the SAPS has handled the incident and Police Minister Bheki Cele's failure to respond to the MEC's inquiries

It is essential that those responsible for these cruel actions against the most vulnerable in our society be identified and not be protected through redacted reports, such as the version I received from the Acting Provincial Commissioner, General Manci, on 28 January 2021. The response failed to answer the substantive elements of my inquiry. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety