Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire
Peters has spent time working in government departments as well as The Presidency writing speeches.
He wrote President Cyril Ramaphosa's famous Thuma Mina speech in 2018 when he took over the top spot from Jacob Zuma.
Drawn from the popular Hugh Masekela song, Peters was instrumental in writing the speech, that was actually originally meant for Jacob Zuma who left office before the SONA that year.
Thuma Mina or 'send me' has become a speech that has become famously associated with President Ramaphosa.
How do you gauge the mood of a nation and put that on paper and then hand that over to a president to read, Lester asked him?
Peters agrees all communication occurs in a context.
There is absolutely no vacuum. So you cannot go simply straight into your message.Wonderboy Peters, Political speechwriter
Before getting into the crux of the message, one of the biggest challenges is to build trust between government politicians and citizens, he says.
As speechwriters, I think our duty is to always listen with an open heart, even to the people that we disagree with.Wonderboy Peters, Political speechwriter
He says it is not just about delivering a plan of action to a nation.
It has to be done creatively.Wonderboy Peters, Political speechwriter
It should be a call to action and inspire people to change their own circumstances, says Peters.
We need language, we need metaphors...anecdotes, that one thing that people will remember.Wonderboy Peters, Political speechwriter
Listen to this insightful interview into the workings of speechwriting below:
