Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has suffered substantial damage to its containment building, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).
The containment building is designed to contain the escape of radioactive steam or gas in an emergency.
A nuclear accident at Koeberg will have devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of people who live close nearby.
Sea air has severely damaged the concrete structure, highlighting the significant risk the facility poses to nearby residents, according to KAA.
A concerned insider at Koeberg brought the alarming structural problems to the attention of KAA.
The insider informed KAA of a crack so large it goes right around the entire 110-metre circumference of the containment dome.
The community group says it is struggling to access information from Eskom about the damaged containment dome.
KAA claims that a 31-page Eskom report (about the damage), has eleven pages entirely blacked out while various other sections, photos and tables were censored because, claims Eskom, it contained "sensitive technical information".
Lester Kiewit interviewed Peter Becker, a spokesperson for KAA.
The salt in the sea air… has caused accelerated rust in the rebar in the concrete of the containment structures… which caused cracking… About 10% of the surface of the containment building has delaminated [split into layers] …Peter Becker, spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Eskom blacked out about half of the report before releasing it to us…Peter Becker, spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Eskom is surprised by the speed at which it’s deteriorating… Koeberg was not well constructed, and the effect of sea-air was not well understood.Peter Becker, spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Koeberg is far too close to densely populated areas. If they tried to get approval to build it in that location today, it would be refused…Peter Becker, spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Koeberg was designed to last for 40 years… We get to that in 2024… but Eskom wants to keep it going. It’s a really bad idea…Peter Becker, spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Kiewit then asked Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien for his reply.
Like all other nuclear power plants around the world, we do get deterioration… We’re managing this issue… Recent tests show… It’s leak-tight. The building works…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
This problem will remain. We’re implementing a modification… which will retard the deterioration.Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
It’s the building around the reactor. Yes, there is corrosion… We’re well aware of it…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
